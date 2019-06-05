Reviewing Loop Industries (LOOP) and The Competition

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Loop Industries to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37% Loop Industries Competitors -84.83% 20.44% 4.91%

Volatility & Risk

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loop Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loop Industries Competitors 186 672 920 42 2.45

Loop Industries presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.97%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A -$17.54 million -20.79 Loop Industries Competitors $7.68 billion $534.97 million 13.80

Loop Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loop Industries competitors beat Loop Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

