Reviewing United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) and LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.43 million 3.17 $19.68 million N/A N/A LYNAS CORP LTD/S $290.04 million 4.25 $41.18 million N/A N/A

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 13.98% 9.29% 8.35% LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and LYNAS CORP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. LYNAS CORP LTD/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats LYNAS CORP LTD/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

