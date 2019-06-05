Reviewing Walker & Dunlop (WD) & Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mogo Finance Technology does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Mogo Finance Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.28%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mogo Finance Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.05% 18.67% 5.68% Mogo Finance Technology -36.47% -1,609.72% -15.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mogo Finance Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $725.25 million 2.19 $161.44 million $5.04 10.24 Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.67 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -4.94

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Mogo Finance Technology on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

