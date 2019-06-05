Ring Energy Inc (REI) Receives $9.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other Ring Energy news, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe acquired 10,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,670,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli acquired 30,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Daruma Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 361,530 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 415,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 89,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,280. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.