Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,920 ($64.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,399.53 ($57.49).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,606 ($60.19) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,821 ($62.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

