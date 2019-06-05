RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in State Street Corp (STT)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after purchasing an additional 985,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after purchasing an additional 910,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of State Street by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,200,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 32,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,479. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.05.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

