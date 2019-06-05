Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 117,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,236,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Eby purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $123,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

