Robotina Achieves Market Cap of $23.26 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Robotina token can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $167,971.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00389138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.02842954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00148324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,654,310 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

