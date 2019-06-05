Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,636 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 140,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 8,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,255. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $441,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,636 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (FHN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-buys-3636-shares-of-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn.html.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.