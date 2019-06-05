Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $339,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,761. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-has-6-05-million-holdings-in-vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.