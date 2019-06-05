Roku Inc (ROKU) Director Sells $204,424.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeff Hastings sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Jeff Hastings sold 15,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,180,050.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeff Hastings sold 6,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Roku stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $11,529,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

