Roku Inc (ROKU) Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,951,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,342,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Vertical Group raised Roku from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Roku to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.51.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. 236,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,149. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $173,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,542 shares of company stock worth $15,210,890 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

