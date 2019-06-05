Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $4,749,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

