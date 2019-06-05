Routemaster Capital (RM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 66000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

