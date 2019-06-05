Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

