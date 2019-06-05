Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RBS opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

