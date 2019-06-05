Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Earns Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC set a GBX 2,710 ($35.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,975.36 ($38.88).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,486.45 ($32.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

