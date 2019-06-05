ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROYMY opened at $5.04 on Monday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

