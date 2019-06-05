Royal Mail (RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Royal Mail to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Royal Mail to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.68) target price (down from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 199.30 ($2.60) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 520.20 ($6.80). The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £414,000 ($540,964.33). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,420,137.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

