Royce & Associates LP Sells 28,500 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,199,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. Analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royce & Associates LP Sells 28,500 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/royce-associates-lp-sells-28500-shares-of-lsb-industries-inc-lxu.html.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.