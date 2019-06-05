Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Position Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 838.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

