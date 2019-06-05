Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 10,525 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 69,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

