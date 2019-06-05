Safestore (SAFE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).
In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £59,600 ($77,877.96).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
