salesforce.com (CRM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.38.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,002,387.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,920.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,990 shares of company stock worth $68,666,372 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after buying an additional 230,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

