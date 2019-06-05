SALT Achieves Market Cap of $8.67 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap and Huobi. SALT has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $441,851.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00386970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.02783167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00148867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000847 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liqui, Gate.io, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

