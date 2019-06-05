Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,328. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

