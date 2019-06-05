Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx and Kucoin. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $490,437.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.82 or 0.08652651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00039422 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001660 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013826 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RightBTC, ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.