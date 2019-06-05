Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several research firms recently commented on SESN. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 454,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 454,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 269,863 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 24.7% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.14. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

