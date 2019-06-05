Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several research firms recently commented on SESN. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 454,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 454,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 269,863 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 24.7% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.14. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.