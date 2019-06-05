SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Vanguard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 62,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $137,672.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.30. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

