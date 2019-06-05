SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 965.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

HIFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 32.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/sg-americas-securities-llc-takes-203000-position-in-hingham-institution-for-savings-hifs.html.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.