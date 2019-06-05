Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,326 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,117,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,882,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,202,000 after purchasing an additional 301,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after purchasing an additional 411,952 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. 34,402 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

