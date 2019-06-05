Ship Finance International Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Ship Finance International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Ship Finance International has a dividend payout ratio of 126.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ship Finance International to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 159.1%.

SFL stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

