Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 477,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after buying an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $424,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $395,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,825.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,181 shares of company stock worth $1,206,961 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $144.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/signaturefd-llc-increases-holdings-in-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.