Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE SIG opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/signet-jewelers-sig-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.