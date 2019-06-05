Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

