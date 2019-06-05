Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Sold by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,329,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 509,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,875,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,877 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 562,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.85%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-shares-sold-by-elk-creek-partners-llc.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.