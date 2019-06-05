Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Receives $31.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 18,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $589,331.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,056.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 25,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $785,795.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,210 shares in the company, valued at $19,487,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,868 shares of company stock worth $7,153,295 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Skechers USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,958 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,291. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

