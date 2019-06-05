Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 451.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sleep Number by 51.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $49.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 92.30% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,558. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

