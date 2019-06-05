Smartsheet (SMAR) Trading Up 5%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 2,182,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,287,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $149,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $720,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,576 shares of company stock worth $43,676,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 83,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Filament LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

