Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Stock Price

News coverage about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $168.26 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

