Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/5/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

5/24/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/15/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2019 – Sorrento Therapeutics was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 21,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

