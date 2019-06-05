South Street Advisors LLC Sells 9,060 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 3.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Allstate by 8,063.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $189,048,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 17.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allstate by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,123,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,428,000 after purchasing an additional 586,566 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,861,000 after purchasing an additional 468,725 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 385,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,673. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

