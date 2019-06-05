SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (SQN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SQN opened at GBX 91.28 ($1.19) on Wednesday. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

