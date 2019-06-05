St. Modwen Properties (SMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $441.50

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 430.15 ($5.62), with a volume of 8179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $937.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

