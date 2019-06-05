Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,096.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $202,611.00 and approximately $20,096.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00006399 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00070333 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000642 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 417,750 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

