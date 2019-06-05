State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $553,000 Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ennis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ennis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ennis by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 97,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

