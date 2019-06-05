State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,574 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.99. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

