State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $132.09 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $132,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 224,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

MO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

