State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $59,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.62. The company had a trading volume of 165,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

