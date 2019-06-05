State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,817 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $88,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $1,165,597.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,762.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,855,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,747. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 221,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,073. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

